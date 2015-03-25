 
Virat Kohli century boosts India to emphatic victory over Sri Lanka

29 July 2017 12:54

India took a 1-0 lead in their series with Sri Lanka as Virat Kohli's 17th Test hundred helped them to an emphatic 305-run victory.

The visitors resumed on 189 for three - with Kohli on 76 - and added a further 51 for no loss before declaring on 240 to set Sri Lanka an improbable target of 550.

The hosts managed just 245 all out in response as India wrapped up the win inside four days.

Sri Lanka got their second innings off to the worst possible start as Mohammed Shami took the wicket of Upul Tharanga in the third over.

Worse was to follow as debutant Danushka Gunathilaka fell for two, failing to deal with an Umesh Yadav delivery and picking out Cheteshwar Pujara at short square leg three overs later.

Kusal Mendis steadied the ship alongside opener Dimuth Karunaratne before he was out on 36, caught behind after a successful appeal.

Angelo Mathews quickly followed for two, spooning a catch to backward point, but Niroshan Dickwella offered some resistance as Karunaratne edged closer to a century.

Dickwella was given out, caught behind, in the 62nd over, and when a thick inside edge accounted for Karunaratne on 97, India eased home.

Kohli dived forward to take the wicket of Nuwan Pradeep at leg slip, Lahiru Kumara holed out shortly afterwards and with Rangana Herath unable to bat due to injury, a decisive victory was secured for the visitors.

