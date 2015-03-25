Virat Kohli 28th ODI ton sets up India's series win against West Indies

Virat Kohli helped himself to a 28th career century as India sealed a 3-1 series win over the West Indies with a regulation eight-wicket victory at Sabina Park.

The India skipper's unbeaten 111 saw him go level with Sanath Jayasuriya in third place on the all-time ODI hundreds list, though has played just 189 matches to the Sri Lankan's tally of 445.

The Windies chose to bat first in Jamaica but came up well short, making 205 for nine, a curiously underpowered total having batted the full 50 overs.

Brothers Kyle and Shai Hope were responsible for almost half of those runs, scoring 46 and 51 respectively, but India never allowed a decent run-rate to emerge.

Mohammad Shami finished with four for 48 and Umesh Yadav grabbed three wickets.

Alzarri Joseph removed Shikhar Dhawan in the first over of the reply but, once Ajinkya Rahane followed for 39, there was no more joy for the hosts.

Kohli made his ton in just 108 balls and finished with 12 fours and two sixes - the second of which ended the match 13.1 overs ahead of time - with Dinesh Karthik making 50 not out at just shy of a run-a-ball.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.