Veteran duo Stevens and Tredwell sign new Kent deals

Kent veterans Darren Stevens and James Tredwell have signed new contracts with the club.

All-rounder Stevens, 41, was Kent's leading wicket-taker in the Specsavers County Championship Division Two last season with 62 victims at 18.08, and also hit over 700 first-class runs.

Former England spinner Tredwell, 35, was awarded a testimonial year in 2017 and will return for a 19th season at Canterbury next term.

Tredwell said: "I'm delighted to commit my future to the club.

"Having come through the system at Kent, it's great to be part of the club trying to achieve our ambitions going forward."

Head coach Matt Walker added: "Darren and James have been wonderful servants to this club and provide a great example for the youngsters coming through on and off the pitch."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.