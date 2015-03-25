 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Veteran duo Stevens and Tredwell sign new Kent deals

03 October 2017 07:24

Kent veterans Darren Stevens and James Tredwell have signed new contracts with the club.

All-rounder Stevens, 41, was Kent's leading wicket-taker in the Specsavers County Championship Division Two last season with 62 victims at 18.08, and also hit over 700 first-class runs.

Former England spinner Tredwell, 35, was awarded a testimonial year in 2017 and will return for a 19th season at Canterbury next term.

Tredwell said: "I'm delighted to commit my future to the club.

"Having come through the system at Kent, it's great to be part of the club trying to achieve our ambitions going forward."

Head coach Matt Walker added: "Darren and James have been wonderful servants to this club and provide a great example for the youngsters coming through on and off the pitch."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix...

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.