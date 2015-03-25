Vernon Philander confident South Africa can cope without high-profile absentees

South Africa are confident they can prosper without high-profile absentees in the first Investec Test against England at Lord's.

Captain Faf du Plessis is temporarily unavailable, due back in time for the second match of the series at Trent Bridge next week after the birth of his first child.

His predecessor AB de Villiers, meanwhile, may be gone from Test cricket for good as he considers whether he wants to add to his 106 caps.

Fellow batsman Dean Elgar will therefore lead his country for the first time, and key seamer Vernon Philander expects him to help South Africa do themselves proud.

Philander is an expert in making the most of English conditions, having been recruited by six counties over the years, and topped South Africa's bowling averages in their 2-0 series success on their last visit five years ago.

He will be back at one of his former hunting grounds this week, after a short stint with Middlesex in 2008, and is anticipating a happy return in a team he believes have "moved on" without mainstay De Villiers.

"We've lost players in the past, and guys have stepped up," said Philander.

"It's an opportunity for someone else to step up and make a name for himself. That's the way we always see it."

As for De Villiers' uncertain Test future, he added: "We've made adjustments in order to move on.

"I think that's a personal decision. It's entirely up to him what he wants to play.

"We're a settled unit now. The boys have moved on, (and) have obviously done well over the last 12 months.

"Our focus is not on one particular player. Our focus is on the team."

He predicts Elgar will get a fine tune out of the tourists.

Philander said: "He's got a job to do, and I'd like to believe he'll do it in honour of his country.

"I hope he'll get a win under his belt and put pressure on Faf.

"We're all easy, approachable guys. We'll probably make his job as easy as possible."

Philander reports himself fully recovered from the ankle injury he suffered on Sussex duty earlier this season.

"I'm ready to go," he added. "It's holding up nicely so far so, touch wood . it'll last the five days."

His personal experience at the home of cricket can come in handy for a South Africa attack also containing the pace and bounce of Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada.

Philander can brief one and all on how to navigate the Lord's slope.

"It could play on your mind if you're not used to it," he said.

"I always find it's a wicket-taking option, especially when it gets flat here - you can use the slope to run it back in, even more so when there's a bit of movement.

"It's a matter of getting used to it."

Rabada is an emerging star of world cricket, with 71 wickets in 17 Tests so far.

"He's a phenomenal talent," Philander said of his 22-year-old team-mate.

"Every time he gets the ball in his hand he seems to want to run in faster, bowl faster and get wickets.

"He's got that never-say-die attitude about him, which is always exciting to have."

Source: PA

