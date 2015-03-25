Vaughan: England have no chance in Ashes if they can't cope with Australia pace

How England's batsmen fare against Australia's quick and hostile bowlers could go a long way to determining the outcome of this winter's Ashes, according to Michael Vaughan.

The Ashes 2005-winning captain admitted he thought England would have "no chance" of retaining the urn a few months ago although he has been encouraged by their progress under his protege Joe Root.

The trip Down Under is likely to be the toughest test of Root's fledgling reign and Vaughan believes England's hopes rest with their batsmen and whether they can combat Australia's enviable battery of pace bowlers.

Speaking at the Test Match Special Anniversary match in Leeds, Vaughan said: "I think they've got a chance. I would have said four or five months ago 'no chance'. But I just think they've found a bit of consistency.

"I think the arrival of Joe Root as a captain has certainly given them an edge, I think you need that. T his England side have got pretty much everything covered. It's just whether the batting can cope with the pace of Australia.

"Can they bat against the pace and the bouncing ball, swinging Kookaburra ball for 20 overs? Can they cope with that?

"(Mitchell) Starc, (Josh) Hazlewood, (Jackson) Bird, (James) Pattinson - and you're looking at (Pat) Cummins coming back in to the Test team as well - will bowl quicker than England, no question about that.

"They'll bowl five or six miles an hour quicker and if the batsmen can cope with that and score 400-plus in the first innings on a regular basis then they'll have a chance. If they can't cope with the pace they'll have no chance."

While England's twin batting pillars Alastair Cook and Root, like Vaughan a graduate of Sheffield Collegiate CC, continue to churn out runs, the rest of the top order is far from solidified.

Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley and Dawid Malan have only two Tests against a weakened West Indies to nail down their spot for the first Ashes match in Brisbane on November 23.

But even if they do not contribute a notable score then Vaughan thinks England will have little choice but to stick with the trio.

He said: "You'd want to know two games to go before an Ashes series pretty much 90 per cent of your squad. Numbers two, three and five are still a little bit vulnerable.

"The problem with playing against the West Indies is they might only get one knock in each game, there might only be two knocks before the Ashes series is picked. I wouldn't think that they can go and look elsewhere.

"I would think that the majority of the squad is now and should be pretty much gearing towards what they're going to do in Australia."

Root has largely impressed since replacing Cook as England Test skipper, defeating South Africa 3-1 in his maiden series while they trounced the Windies by an innings and 209 runs last week.

There was, however, a minor bump in the road when the Proteas levelled the Investec series and Root was taken aback by Vaughan criticising his team for failing to "respect" Test cricket.

The pair quickly made amends and Vaughan has been stirred by how England have bounced back in recent weeks.

He added: "He's won four out of five games and scored runs and managed the team well.

"When they got hammered against South Africa at Trent Bridge, that was a big week to respond from that. They got criticised, they deserved the criticism and they've played since then to a very, very high standard.

"I think he'll be saying to the team 'that's the level, we've given ourselves the benchmark of our Test game' and you'd hope to see that on a regular basis."

Source: PA

