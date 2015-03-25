Varun Chopra urges Essex to finish the job and clinch title against Warwickshire

Varun Chopra has called for one last big push from Essex to clinch the Specsavers County Championship title.

Essex will resume against Warwickshire at Edgbaston on Thursday in a position from which they can strike for victory inside three days.

They posted 369 for nine in their first innings to take a 168-run lead, and Warwickshire were set to resume on seven without loss, needing to bat with a resilience that has invariably been lacking this season.

Second-placed Lancashire, who need to win to take the title battle to another week, were forced to follow on in their game at Somerset.

Lancashire reached 28 without loss at stumps in their second innings, still 174 runs adrift of their hosts.

Essex saw a collective effort led by Chopra, who made 98, with 78 from Dan Lawrence and 68 from James Foster also highly valuable contributions.

Chopra is hopeful that Thursday could see Essex land the silverware they crave. It would be their first County Championship triumph since 1992.

Thirty-year-old opener Chopra said at the end of Wednesday's play: "It was a good, solid day for us following on from day one, so with things looking okay for us down in Taunton it could be an exciting day (on Thursday).

"All season it has been a complete squad effort with different guys stepping up at different moments throughout the whole season.

"We have had eight guys get hundreds in the championship and two have got 60-odd wickets so that's fantastic.

"Another squad effort (on Thursday) and who knows?"

Chopra was within two runs of a century against his former team when he perished lbw to medium-pacer Matt Lamb.

Source: PA

