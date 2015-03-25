Unwelcome place in history for South Africa bowler Morne Morkel

Morne Morkel holds an unwelcome world record as the Test bowler who has had most wickets chalked off for no-balls.

The South Africa seamer took his tally to 13 - two more than anyone else in history - when he bowled Ben Stokes in the first Investec Test only to see another victim survive after the third umpire checked his front foot.

Yet as he prepares for the second Test at Trent Bridge, where South Africa are bidding to fight back from 1-0 down in the four-match series, he is not about to start fretting about his occupational hazard at this stage.

Reflecting on his disappointment against Stokes, Morkel said: "It's not the first no-ball I've bowled in my life. It's not going to end my career."

Reminded of his unwanted running total, he added: "It's 13, yes - world record.

"Somebody needs to hold it. It's 13 wickets I'd like to have in the bank, but it wasn't meant to be."

Morkel will be taking all reasonable steps to stop it happening again, but does not believe worrying about it will to any good.

"It's part of the game," he added.

"(England) also bowled a couple of no-balls that could have easily taken a wicket."

Dean Elgar, who led the tourists at Lord's but will pass the reins to the returning Faf du Plessis here, described some of South Africa's mistakes at HQ as "non-negotiables" - and Morkel holds his hands up to his.

"It's not acceptable - it's a controllable sort of thing," he said.

"I can't make excuses.

"I need a lot of rhythm, and timing for me is crucial, and I felt the more I bowled in that Test the better my timing was.

"Unfortunately, I did bowl that no-ball, and that's the sort of thing you don't want to give quality players extra lives . you're going to get punished.

"The only thing I can do is keep on working on getting that foot behind the line.

"I think it's just a rush of blood to the head, wanting to create something with the older ball."

Morkel's contribution will be more important than ever, in the absence of his fellow pace bowler Kagiso Rabada - serving a one-match ban for swearing last week.

"Obviously, we're going to miss KG - an ability to bowl long spells fast, with a lot of energy, of course we're going to miss that," said Morkel.

"You can't lie about that . but it's an opportunity for another guy to step into his place and put his hand up.

"We just need to put whatever happened in the last Test behind us, with KG, with everything, and just focus on Friday."

Source: PA

