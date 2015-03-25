 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Union rejects latest offer from Cricket Australia

23 June 2017 12:39

The pay dispute in Australian cricket continues after the union representing national team players described the latest offer from Cricket Australia as "unacceptable".

CA wants to replace the existing revenue-sharing model with new contracts as part of a wider restructure of remuneration throughout the game - a move that has not found favour with the players' union the Australian Cricketers' Association.

In an attempt to bridge the gap, with an agreement needing to be reached by the end of this month, CA offered an increased amount of surpluses to include men's and women's domestic players, as well as international players.

While players face not being paid after June 30 - and with the possibility of the international schedule being affected - the ACA has dismissed the latest terms, leaving the two bodies at loggerheads.

A statement on the ACA's official website read : "The ACA notes that CA has made a revised MOU (memorandum of understanding) offer and sent it to the players.

"They have also issued 'contract offers' directly to individual players for their signature; bypassing the ACA. The ACA has advised players not to sign.

"The letter provided to players today from CA does not accurately reflect how far apart the parties remain with a week to go. The parties have not reached agreement on many fundamental issues.

"The contract offers do not contain revenue sharing for all players, and are not what they appear to be. They do not include crucial information regarding terms and conditions.

"Further, as has been requested since August 2016, critical financial and forecasting information has yet to be provided so the ACA can properly assess the offers and advise the players accordingly. This remains unacceptable."

Australia's next assignment is slated to be a Test series in Bangladesh which gets under way in August, a tour that was moved to this year after being pulled in 2015 when CA cited specific, credible threats against its team.

The Ashes is next on the calendar, running from November 23 to January 8, 2018, although vice-captain David Warner, a leading dissenter in the pay dispute, has previously warned Australia ''might not have a team" to face England.

That has led to fears players could go on strike if the issue is not resolved before next week.

Prior to the ACA rejecting the latest MOU, CA general manager Kevin Roberts said: "CA has listened to feedback from players and has also invited the ACA to explore the flexibility we are prepared to offer in order to conclude a new MOU."

Source: PA

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battle...

Saturday's first Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the First Lions Test

5 talking points ahead of the First Lions Test...

The eagerly-awaited Test series between world champions New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions kicks off in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature Arsenal face stiff competition from PSG and Madrid for Mbappe signature - Transfer News

Arsenal face stiff competition from PSG and Madrid...

Paris St Germain are determined to to beat Arsenal and Real Madrid to the signature of Monaco sensation KYLIAN MBAPPE

Feature Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?

Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?...

Andy Murray's disappointing year continued on Tuesday as he bowed out of the Aegon Championships first round to world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.