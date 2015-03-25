Unconvincing West Indies level series with Afghanistan

West Indies just about restored some pride as they levelled their One-Day International series with Afghanistan courtesy of a four-wicket win in St Lucia.

The Windies, not playing at the Champions Trophy in England due to their poor ranking, sank to a new low when they became the first full ICC member side other than Zimbabwe to lose to Afghanistan in Friday's first ODI.

But they got it back to 1-1 as they bowled their tourists out for 135 and then chased down the target for the loss of six wickets.

Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Ashley Nurse all took two wickets as Afghanistan were dismissed in 37.3 overs, with Gulbadin Naib posting 51 off 73 balls.

After a strong start to their reply, the Windies again struggled with the mystery of Rashid Khan, who had figures of three for 26, but Shai Hope's unbeaten 48 saw them home with 11 overs to spare.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.