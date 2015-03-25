 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Two hat-tricks for Mitchell Starc as pace bowler continues Ashes preparation

07 November 2017 08:24

Mitchell Starc continued his Ashes preparation by becoming the first bowler on Australian soil to take two hat-tricks in the same match.

The menacing left-arm quick rattled through Western Australia's lower order for a second time on Tuesday, capping a 171-run Sheffield Shield victory for New South Wales in Sydney.

Australia's premier paceman had Jason Behrendorff caught behind and splayed David Moody's stumps with successive deliveries before Jonathan Wells nicked to first slip off the first ball of Starc's next over.

Starc also took the final three wickets in WA's first innings from as many deliveries as he finished with match figures of seven for 97, looking in ominous form ahead of the first Test against England at the Gabba on November 23.

Starc becomes only the eighth bowler in history to record two hat-tricks in the same match and the last since Amin Lakhani, a slow left armer playing for a Universities and Young Pakistan team who took three scalps in three balls in both innings of a touring Indians batting line-up in Multan in October 1978.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as