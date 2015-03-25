Trio of Champions Trophy captains united by sadness but confident of a good show

The one-day captains of India, Sri Lanka and New Zealand have expressed their sadness about the terror attack in Manchester but have no concerns about competing in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli, Angelo Mathews and Kane Williamson each revealed there is consistent communication regarding security surrounding the event f ollowing Monday's incident at the Manchester Arena which killed 22 and injured dozens.

Security is to be increased at sporting events this weekend, including the FA Cup and Aviva Premiership finals and the Kell Brook and Errol Spence fight at Sheffield's Bramall Lane.

Next Thursday's Group A fixture between England and Bangladesh at The Oval represents the first of the Champions Trophy, which is being staged across England and Wales.

However, India's Kohli said: "For a few people it can be a nervous time, but as a squad you don't have time to focus on those factors. You're here for a sporting tournament, and that remains paramount.

"I don't feel any nervousness; I saw life resume pretty normally, and that's always a healthy sign. That's very reassuring.

"I'm sure the whole squad feels that way and I'm not at all nervous about being in England - and I'm excited to play the tournament.

"What happened here was really saddening and very disturbing for everyone, especially in a place like England, (which) has not had many of these incidents in the past."

Sri Lanka's Mathews added: "The manager has briefed us, the security personnel have briefed us - we don't have to really worry about what's going on.

"It's taken care of. We just have to go out there and concentrate; the rest will be taken care of by the respective personnel.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the incident in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. It's obviously horrifying; we had to go through 30 years of (civil) war and know how bad it is."

New Zealand's Williamson echoed their views, before agreeing with Mathews that England's present team is impressive.

Williamson said: " The tragedy in Manchester was horrific and our thoughts are with those people.

"Looking at the cricket, we feed off the information we get from the ICC and trust in that.

"The best England one-day unit I've played against. The power in their batting line-up is a real strength, but it's one-day cricket and things happen that aren't expected."

ICC anti-corruption unit chairman Sir Ronnie Flanagan also revealed some of the increased measures that will be in place, while vowing the competition would remain unaffected.

He said: "I've every confidence we cannot yield in any way to terrorists' intentions and would ask the public to be vigilant but come to our matches secure in the knowledge they will be safe, but expecting some additional inconvenience, pat-downs, searches.

"We will make this a safe, secure tournament. Don't let the terrorists have their way. Sport can be a wonderfully positive influence in the face of adversity and terrorism."

Source: PA

