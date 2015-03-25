Trevor Bayliss watches Lions pair Jennings and Foakes hit half-centuries

Keaton Jennings and Ben Foakes both impressed with the bat for England Lions in front of England head coach Trevor Bayliss on the second day of the three-day match with a Queensland Select side in Brisbane.

Captain Jennings scored 89 from 148 balls in a second-wicket stand of 144 with Foakes, who hit 67, before declaring England's innings on 250 for five but by the close the home side had raced to 198 for two and a lead of 344 going into the final day.

With Bayliss joined by England batting coach Mark Ramprakash in the stands it was a good chance for the Lions to impress ahead of the second Test which starts in Adelaide on Saturday.

"Obviously I've been netting a lot out here so it was nice to get out in the middle, share a stand with Keats and get a few runs," said Foakes.

The wicketkeeper/batsman and Surrey team-mate Tom Curran had been drafted into the Lions squad from England's Ashes party in a bid to give them game time after they failed to make the first Test line-up in Brisbane.

In quotes reported on the England and Wales Cricket Board website, Foakes added: " They had a decent bowling attack, with a couple of guys who are regulars in the Brisbane Big Bash team, but Keaton played well against the new ball and was only out when he was trying to kick on.

"Me and TC have enjoyed linking up with the Lions again and playing some cricket. I kept for about two and a half hours over a couple of sessions which was good as well, and TC has bowled nicely.

"It means we will be a bit later than the rest of the squad getting down to Adelaide because they all flew today. But we'll still be there in time for practice before the game."

Source: PA

