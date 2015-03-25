Trevor Bayliss: England players will mind their language after Kagiso Rabada ban

England's cricketers are well aware they must avoid falling into the trap which has cost South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada his place in this week's Trent Bridge Test.

Coach Trevor Bayliss claims he has no need to impress on them the dangers of transgressing - as Rabada did when swearing after dismissing Ben Stokes at Lord's - and running the risk of incurring a ban.

Rabada's offence helped to rule him out in Nottingham, where South Africa will be trying to fight back after their 211-run defeat at Lord's.

His breach took him over the threshold for International Cricket Council demerit marks after a previous misdemeanour in a one-day international against Sri Lanka.

England's Ben Stokes is in a similarly vulnerable position, having already been disciplined in India last winter and therefore in danger should he cross the line again in the next two years.

Asked if he needs to warn his players of the risks, Bayliss said: "I don't have to tell them.

"They know it is there - but in the heat of the moment sometimes, they cannot be careful.

"I think most of the players, as long as the umpires and match referees are consistent across the board with every series that goes on, will fully understand."

Rabada's outburst was picked up by the stump microphone at Lord's, and was therefore heard by many more people than those in his immediate vicinity.

Bayliss added: "In this day and age, when the microphones are right there and the ICC are trying to crack down on it, then fair enough.

"If those types of messages are going into lounge rooms and you've got kids seeing and hearing that type of language. I know the ICC are trying to crack down on it, because of that.

"They are just the rules and regulations that the boys play under these days, so they've got to be careful."

Source: PA

