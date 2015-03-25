Trent Boult expects to face the best of England in Cardiff

New Zealand seamer Trent Boult expects to face a formidable England when the sides meet in Cardiff, despite the loss of Chris Woakes and Jason Roy's struggles.

The hosts remain favourites to win the Champions Trophy on home soil after kicking off their campaign with a strong win over Bangladesh, but there are still areas for concern.

Woakes plays a key role in England's 50-over strategy, as a senior bowler and a reliable insurance policy in the lower order, but his tournament lasted just two overs before he was struck by a side strain.

Roy, meanwhile, is deep in a slump of form with 34 runs in six one-day innings since the start of the season.

But Boult, whose side were denied a likely victory over rivals Australia when their opening game was washed out at Edgbaston, does not expect either issue to weaken England on Tuesday.

"Woakes is a massive player for them, he's played extremely well for them over the past few seasons, but I'm sure they have the depth to replace him," he said.

"Roy is in a bit of a low period too but I presume England are going to persevere with him. "We know what he's capable of, he's a destructive batsmen. It's going to be a good challenge.

"We're preparing to face a quality England side."

In Joe Root and Kane Williamson, England and New Zealand both have one of the game's most accomplished all-format batsmen to call on, and the pair already have a century apiece after one match.

While Root comfortably fits the 'cheeky chappie' archetype, Williamson is one of the sport's most low-key, measured personalities.

"He's arguably the calmest man alive," said Boult.

"He gets more flustered on what to wear on a dinner date with his missus than he does on the field.

"That's the most positive thing about him, he stays on a level - he's not too high when it's going well or too low when it's not."

The abandonment at Edgbaston means England are fancied to go through, alongside one of the trans-Tasman rivals, and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is already contemplating a crunch clash with the old enemy in the group decider on June 10.

"It's basically a knockout for us now," he said. "I think we play pretty well in these situations usually so hopefully we have a good win against Bangladesh and then it's probably a big decider against England.

"That would be a good opportunity for us. Bangladesh is still a big game because they pushed England all the way to the end so we've got out work cut out to make sure we get that decider."

Source: PA

