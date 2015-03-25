Ton-up Tom Latham earns New Zealand Tri-Series victory

Skipper Tom Latham plundered a century as New Zealand crushed Ireland by 190 runs to secure Tri-Nations Series victory.

Latham's 104 from 111 balls before he was stumped by Niall O'Brien off the bowling of George Dockrell provided the foundation for the Black Caps as they powered their way to 344 for six off their 50 overs at Malahide.

However, it was was a belligerent 44 from just 15 balls, including four sixes and three fours, from Colin Munro which helped to push the total out of Ireland's reach as New Zealand blasted 72 runs from the last four overs.

Ireland's reply got off to a shaky start when they lost opener Paul Stirling in the third over with just a single run on the board, and although captain William Porterfield steadied the ship with 48, only he and Gary Wilson made it past 20.

They managed just 154 in total and lasted only 39.3 overs as Matt Henry, who was ably assisted by Corey Anderson and Scott Kuggeleijn with two wickets apiece, took three for 36.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.