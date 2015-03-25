 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Ton-up Tom Latham earns New Zealand Tri-Series victory

21 May 2017 06:24

Skipper Tom Latham plundered a century as New Zealand crushed Ireland by 190 runs to secure Tri-Nations Series victory.

Latham's 104 from 111 balls before he was stumped by Niall O'Brien off the bowling of George Dockrell provided the foundation for the Black Caps as they powered their way to 344 for six off their 50 overs at Malahide.

However, it was was a belligerent 44 from just 15 balls, including four sixes and three fours, from Colin Munro which helped to push the total out of Ireland's reach as New Zealand blasted 72 runs from the last four overs.

Ireland's reply got off to a shaky start when they lost opener Paul Stirling in the third over with just a single run on the board, and although captain William Porterfield steadied the ship with 48, only he and Gary Wilson made it past 20.

They managed just 154 in total and lasted only 39.3 overs as Matt Henry, who was ably assisted by Corey Anderson and Scott Kuggeleijn with two wickets apiece, took three for 36.

Source: PA

Feature Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalities set for the exit

Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalit...

The final day of the season is often a time for emotional farewells as players and coaches prepare for a

Feature From Champions League to the battle of the clarets - reasons to watch on Sunday

From Champions League to the battle of the clarets...

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.

Feature Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-game Premier League Landmark

Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-g...

Jose Mourinho will reach 250 games as a Premier League manager when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Feature How do you stop a problem like diving?

How do you stop a problem like diving?...

The FA are from next season introducing a panel to decide how to ban players who dive.

Feature How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?

How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?...

Huddersfield are one game away from a first promotion to the Premier League following their penalty shootout win against Sheffield

Feature Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsenal stay dependent on top 4 - Transfer News

Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsena...

There could be a mass exodus at Tottenham after their failure to win the Premier League title.