Tongue tied to Worcestershire after signing new four-year deal

03 July 2017 02:39

Worcestershire paceman Josh Tongue has signed a new four-year deal at New Road.

The 19-year-old academy product has taken 30 Specsavers County Championship wickets at 24.26 this season, including a career-best six for 97 against Glamorgan.

Director of cricket Steve Rhodes appeared to reference the recent departure of Tom Kohler-Cadmore to Yorkshire, as well as rumours around other possible departures, in trumpeting the news.

"Tongue's signing will be a real nice tonic for people who question our ability to hang onto players," he said.

"We want to keep our best players and the way we are going to be successful is to produce players - but keep hold of them.

"We desperately want to be an organisation that produces cricketers because if we lose an odd one or two, we are going to have good ones replacing them.

" He is one of the brightest young fast bowling talents around the country. Why wouldn't we at Worcestershire want to secure him for the long term?"

Tongue added: "I'm really chuffed signing a longer deal with Worcestershire. It's been my goal to get a longer contract and stay with the club as long as I can.

"Worcestershire is a club that can definitely help me to develop my career."

Source: PA

