Tom Westley's unbeaten century sees Essex triumph over Surrey and top table

Tom Westley struck an unbeaten 108 as Essex surged to the top of Specsavers County Championship Division One with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Surrey at Chelmsford

Westley received fine support from Nick Browne, with 77, and Dan Lawrence, who finished 32 not out, to ensure Essex comfortably chased 253 after bowling Surrey out for 288 in their second innings.

Neil Wagner took two wickets and claimed a run-out to clean up Surrey, who resumed on 253 for seven, leaving Ben Foakes stranded on 65.

Essex's win saw them leapfrog Yorkshire, now six points behind, after the White Rose had briefly replaced Hampshire at the top following a thrilling three-run victory over Somerset at Taunton.

Somerset, chasing 262, fell just short as Jamie Overton clipped Adam Lyth to midwicket to end a chase that included fifties for Adam Hose and Steven Davies.

While Lyth took two important wickets, veteran seamer Ryan Sidebottom was the star of the show with three second-innings wickets completing match figures of eight for 115.

Somerset are still without a win this season, as are champions Middlesex following an eight-wicket defeat against Lancashire at Southport.

Spinner Steven Parry took five for 45 to dismiss Middlesex for a second-innings 236, leaving Lancashire just 108 to win.

England opener Haseeb Hameed struck an unbeaten 38 and Steven Croft was 34 not out as the Red Rose condemned James Franklin's side to their first Championship defeat in 21 matches.

In Division Two, Gloucestershire batted out the final day to secure a draw against leaders Nottinghamshire at Bristol.

Resuming on 30 for one, Gloucestershire were boosted by 71 from Chris Dent and Graeme van Buuren's unbeaten 88 as they reached 254 for five, leading by 22 when the captains shook hands.

Luke Wells continued his prolific form with an unbeaten 90 to lead Sussex to a five-wicket triumph over Leicestershire at Grace Road.

The left-hander, who has also hit scores of 258 and 155 in his last four first-class matches, guided his side to 232 to secure back-to-back wins.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.