Tom Westley to leave Lions tour because of finger injury

Tom Westley will fly home from the England Lions' tour of Australia on Wednesday due to injury.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said the Essex batsman had a middle finger injury on his left hand that would need a "probable operation".

Westley, who failed to stake a claim for a place on the Ashes tour during five unconvincing Tests this summer, had been due to bat at number three for the Lions in their clash with Queensland Select.

"Given what we suspect about the injury, we think it's important to get Tom back to a specialist in Leeds as soon as possible to have a further scan and then for any surgery that's necessary," said Ben Langley, the ECB's lead physiotherapist.

Source: PA

