 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Tom Westley to leave Lions tour because of finger injury

28 November 2017 02:54

Tom Westley will fly home from the England Lions' tour of Australia on Wednesday due to injury.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said the Essex batsman had a middle finger injury on his left hand that would need a "probable operation".

Westley, who failed to stake a claim for a place on the Ashes tour during five unconvincing Tests this summer, had been due to bat at number three for the Lions in their clash with Queensland Select.

"Given what we suspect about the injury, we think it's important to get Tom back to a specialist in Leeds as soon as possible to have a further scan and then for any surgery that's necessary," said Ben Langley, the ECB's lead physiotherapist.

Source: PA

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out