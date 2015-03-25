Tom Westley thrilled with England Lions ton after missing out on Essex victory

Tom Westley was delighted with his first England Lions hundred against South Africa, particularly having missed out on Essex's dramatic victory over Middlesex to take part in the match.

Westley is a key part of the Essex side but his Lions call-up meant he was reduced to the role of nervous online spectator on Thursday night as the Specsavers County Championship leaders wrapped up a dramatic victory in the penultimate over of the match.

But if he harboured any regrets about not being with his team-mates, they were put to bed on the third and final day against the Proteas as he compiled a fine 106 not out.

"Two days ago I was following the Essex score on Twitter, watching Simon Harmer get wicket after wicket, it was a strange feeling looking at photos of those celebrations but I'll take scoring a hundred here to leave the boys," he said after leading the hosts to 266 for four at New Road.

"I was watching a live stream at one stage and saw what I thought was the last wicket so I celebrated then realised it was a replay.

"But it's nice to get a hundred, I got a couple of nineties in Sri Lanka this winter which was frustrating, so it's nice to get my first Lions century."

South Africa bowling coach Charl Langeveldt admitted the number of no-balls from his side was a worry, with 13 in the innings and nine from strike bowler Kagiso Rabada alone.

This was the Proteas' only first-class warm-up ahead of Thursday's first Investec Test at Lord's, where a repeat could prove costly.

"The guys bowled well, besides from the no-balls. That's a concern but something we can correct," he said.

"KG (Rabada) has had a few weeks off but he'll hit his straps on Monday and be ready come Thursday. His rhythm is good but was just over-striding on the odd ball. That's a big concern but we will speak about it and make sure he's ready."

South Africa will know by Monday whether captain Faf du Plessis will be lining up at Lord's, having flown home to attend what has been described as the 'difficult birth' of his first child.

But there is good news about paceman Vernon Philander, who missed the Lions game through injury.

"Vern has been putting in the hard yards, got his workload up and he'll be ready," said Langeveldt.

Source: PA

