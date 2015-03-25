Tom Westley knows he can learn plenty from Alastair Cook

Tom Westley has been watching Alastair Cook bat for most of his career - but knows after his own debut Test innings that he can still learn plenty from England's all-time record runscorer.

Westley helped Cook (82 not out) add 52 for the second wicket as England battled to 171 for four on a tough, rain-shortened opening day of the third Investec Test against South Africa.

After Joe Root won the toss, and the ball seamed and swung almost throughout for Vernon Philander in particular, Westley hinted at many more than the 25 he had to settle for after he was dismissed in the first over of the afternoon session.

Thankfully for England, their former captain was in for the long haul at The Oval, confirming his huge value to the hosts as they bid to go 2-1 up with one more match to play.

Asked if Cook's latest innings had reinforced his high regard for his long-time Essex team-mate, the Test debutant said: "I've always thought he was good! I didn't learn that today.

"But I think it just shows [what you can do] if you persist and work hard - because it did do a bit today, nipped around (off the pitch) and swung.

"But Cookie being Cookie, he fought through that - and it's one of his best qualities.

"He works hard for his runs; he's determined - and thankfully that showed through today, and he's got a brilliant 80."

For Westley, it was a case of mixed emotions after getting started but failing to kick on.

"It was obviously quite an emotional day, getting my cap - the highs of that - and then starting relatively well.

"I felt good at the crease - and then getting out just after lunch was bitterly disappointing, especially after working so hard with Cookie to put that 50 partnership on."

Cook's presence helped, but in the end Westley knows it was and will continue to be down to him to forge his own career at the highest level.

"It's always nice batting with someone you know - you know each other's games, and we have a good understanding in the middle.

"But equally, he would say, he can't score runs for me . which is a shame, because I'd have taken his runs today!"

Among those trying to stop Cook reaching a 31st Test century will be Kagiso Rabada, the strike bowler returning here after his one-match ban from South Africa's series-levelling victory at Trent Bridge.

That absence was a disciplinary measure for swearing following the dismissal of Ben Stokes in the opener at Lord's.

Rabada was on his best behaviour on his comeback, and confirmed he has learned his lesson.

"It is really simple. Just don't swear, but be yourself," he said.

"Obviously I made a mistake, and I am not going to make it again."

Source: PA

