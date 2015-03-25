Tom Westley keeps his place in unchanged England Test squad

Tom Westley has been spared the axe as England named an unchanged 13-man squad for the third Test decider against West Indies at Lord's next week.

Westley's place has come under scrutiny following three single-figure scores in the Investec series as he has struggled to convince that he is the long-term solution to the problem number three position in the batting order.

But, in their final Test before this winter's Ashes, England have decided to keep faith with the Essex batsman and it seems he will be given another opportunity to press his claims for the trip to Australia.

Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan, both of whom made important second-innings half-centuries in the five-wicket defeat to the Windies at Headingley, have also been retained as England opted against bolstering their batting line-up.

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones and Hampshire leg-spinner Mason Crane were left out of the XI in Leeds but will be pushing for inclusion in the third Test at HQ, which starts on September 7.

England will be looking to bounce back at the Home of Cricket following their surprise defeat this week, when the Windies chased down 322 thanks to Shai Hope's inspired 118 not out and a battling 95 from opener Kraigg Brathwaite.

Squad: J Root (captain), M Ali, J Anderson, J Bairstow, S Broad, A Cook, M Crane, D Malan, T Roland-Jones, B Stokes, M Stoneman, T Westley, C Woakes.

