 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Tom Westley in numbers

19 July 2017 11:53

Tom Westley is one of the contenders to replace the injured Gary Ballance for England in the third Investec Test at The Oval.

Here, Press Association Sport checks out how his numbers stack up:

254 - Twenty-eight-year-old Westley hit his career-best double-century in Essex's innings victory at home to Worcestershire last September, as they continued their surge towards the Specsavers Division Two title and promotion.

1 - Thanks in part to 478 runs so far from Westley at number three, Essex are the surprise Division One leaders. They have a 29-point lead over Lancashire after eight matches. Westley has hit two championship centuries this summer and averages 53.11. His career output, after 141 first-class matches, is a slightly more modest 37.44 an innings - with 18 hundreds.

26 - If Westley is picked for the third Test, it will be 26 days since he was last involved in a first-class match. Such is the new shape of the English domestic season, county championship cricket is largely absent from mid-summer.

106 - When he did last face a red ball, Westley was an unbeaten centurion - for England Lions against the touring South Africans at Worcester. He batted at number three, one place above his captain - Gary Ballance.

4 - Since then, Westley has warmed up for a possible Test debut with four Twenty20s for Essex - scoring 29 in the five-wicket defeat against Glamorgan at Chelmsford last weekend.

Source: PA

