 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to join Yorkshire next season

01 June 2017 11:24

Worcestershire batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore will join Yorkshire next season.

Kohler-Cadmore, 22, came through the Pears academy, but had previously been involved in the Yorkshire system.

He will be a huge loss to Worcestershire in red and white-ball cricket and how the relationship will work - if indeed it will at all - is under discussion at New Road.

Kohler-Cadmore appears certain to be absent from Friday's Specsavers County Championship Second Division match against Sussex and reports suggest he may be exiled for the remainder of the season.

In a brief statement Worcestershire merely confirmed conversations were ongoing.

"Worcestershire County Cricket Club can confirm Tom Kohler-Cadmore communicated his position yesterday regarding his desire to leave the club at the end of the 2017 season," it read.

"Further discussions will take place between the player, his representative and the club over the next seven days."

Yorkshire, whose talented squad will be improved by extra middle-order depth, added: "T he Yorkshire County Cricket Club can confirm that Tom Kohler-Cadmore has agreed to join the Club for the 2018 season and beyond. The club will provide further details once the deal is finalised."

Source: PA

