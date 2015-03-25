Tom Kohler-Cadmore leaves Worcestershire for Yorkshire reunion

Yorkshire have signed Tom Kohler-Cadmore on a three-year deal after he was released from his Worcestershire contract.

It was announced last week that the 22-year-old would be departing New Road at the end of the season, but he has secured an early exit to allow a return to Yorkshire.

Kohler-Cadmore came through the age groups at Headingley, playing with future first-teamers such as Jack Leaning and Ben Coad before departing for the Worcestershire academy.

"Obviously it was a massive decision to move home and I find it incredibly exciting," said Kohler-Cadmore. "Yorkshire was my childhood county, I played in the under-13s, 14s and 15s and I can't wait to join what I see as the best club in the country.

"Hopefully this will help me improve and to push me on to higher levels. This is a great team, packed with international standard players and it's a great opportunity to learn and improve my cricket."

Martyn Moxon, director of cricket at Headingley, added in a statement from Yorkshire: "Tom is a highly talented player and someone who will hopefully go a long way in the future. He's very ambitious, he wants to play for England eventually and he's a solid, well-rounded young man.

"I would fully expect him to achieve his goals."

A destructive white-ball player, he struck 118 against Yorkshire earlier this season and boasts a 43-ball hundred in the NatWest T20 Blast but has been kept out of the Pears side since announcing his intention to leave.

Worcestershire confirmed an agreement had been reached to let him join Yorkshire with immediate effect, although he will be unavailable to face his former side for the remainder of the campaign.

Source: PA

