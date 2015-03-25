 
Toby Roland-Jones in numbers

26 July 2017 03:08

* Toby Roland-Jones is set to make his England Test debut against South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.

The Middlesex paceman, who impressed on his one-day international bow earlier this year, replaces Mark Wood in the side for the second Test after the Durham man was ruled out through a heel injury.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a closer look at the seamer's career:

3 - Last September September Roland-Jones took a hat-trick to seal the County Championship title for Middlesex with a dramatic final day win over title rivals Yorkshire.

22 - The tall seamer has taken a total of 22 wickets with the red ball so far this season,.

23 - Roland-Jones was Middlesex's leading wicket-taker last season as he led his county to their first Championship title in 23 years, beating two-time reigning champions Yorkshire in a memorable final day at Lord's.

103 - A more than useful lower-order batsman, Roland-Jones boasts a first-class highest score of 103 not out and looked composed with the bat on international debut earlier this year, making an unbeaten 37 against the Proteas.

2 - Roland-Jones will become just the second double-barrelled player to play Test cricket for England, and the first since Norman Mitchell-Innes, who played against South Africa in 1935.

29 - At the age of 29, he will be England's oldest Test debutant since Boyd Rankin played his one and only Test in Sydney three years ago.

Source: PA

