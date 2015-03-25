 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Toby Roland-Jones hails Stuart Broad and James Anderson for keeping him calm

28 July 2017 07:53

Toby Roland-Jones thanked England's new-ball stalwarts for helping cool his nerves and turn in an unforgettable first spell in Test cricket.

The Middlesex seamer made a significant statement on day two of his debut appearance, dismantling South Africa's top order under overcast skies at The Oval to finish with four wickets for 39 runs.

He had already dipped his toes into the Test arena by making a run-a-ball 25, with four fours and a six, as England reached 353 all out.

With the tourists 126 for eight, and Vernon Philander having missed the day's play with a stomach bug, Roland-Jones' efforts, in conjunction with Ben Stokes' accomplished 112, placed the hosts firmly in charge of the match.

The 29-year-old admitted feeling butterflies before his first ball but had the well-travelled duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, collectively responsible for 853 Test wickets, on hand to assist.

"It's very helpful when you've got guys at the end of your mark with the experience of Jimmy and Stuart," he told Test Match Special.

"They kept me pretty calm, guiding me through the first few overs and it was adrenaline from there.

"It's a pretty special day. I can't deny there were still some nerves at the top of my mark but I just tried to keep it simple and stick to the basics."

Roland-Jones, who has instantly made himself a likely traveller for the winer's Ashes, had favourable overheard conditions to play with but also credited his cameo innings with making him feel at home.

"If you come to The Oval you'd bite the hand off every time with it being overcast more or less the full day," he said.

"But I think (batting) played a little part because it does relax you a little bit.feeling you've been introduced to the game."

Asked to select his most enjoyable scalp of the day, Roland-Jones was quick to pick out Hashim Amla, owner of 106 Test caps, 26 centuries and more than 8,000 runs.

"That felt like the best of the bunch, with all he's done in the game, but you savour them all at the end of the day," he said.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.