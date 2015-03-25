Toby Roland-Jones determined to keep proving his worth with England

Toby Roland-Jones is determined to prove he can be a fully-fledged England bowler wherever and whenever his country needs him.

Roland-Jones admits there were times when he wondered if the successful career he began forging with Middlesex in 2010 would ever bear fruit in international cricket.

And indeed it would, with his eight-wicket haul on a dream debut at the Oval helping England claim a 2-1 series lead over South Africa.

At 29 years old, 10 months after a crowning moment at county level when his Lord's hat-trick clinched the championship from under title-holding Yorkshire's noses, he has a new personal challenge.

As he prepared to help close out a series victory at Old Trafford, Roland-Jones announced his intention to bust the myth he is an English seamer who needs the heavy cloud cover which prevailed throughout the third Investec Test.

He has learned his trade on increasingly flat pitches at Lord's and is confident he has the nous and skills to be a handful in Manchester this week and, if selected, in Australia next winter, too.

Those future plans have not stopped him making the most of his finest hour to date, though.

Reflecting on his success at the Oval, he said: "It was about taking a moment to soak it up and knowing my family were there watching.

"Those are the moments that will stick the longest."

Roland-Jones is understated on and off the pitch, but he does take issue with the assumption he needs a green pitch and clouds above him to be at his best.

"Not necessarily," he said. "Naturally (England) is where I have played my cricket, so I am more adept in those conditions.

"But certainly I don't see that as a limiting factor for me.

"I've enjoyed bowling whenever I have gone away - I was in Sri Lanka this year and enjoyed the challenges those conditions offered, and I have played in Australia and South Africa.

"So I see myself as someone who adapts to whatever conditions I play in - you've got to be prepared to adapt to (what is) thrown at you."

The same sentiment applies to opposition seamer Vernon Philander - now recovered from the mystery stomach bug which laid him low at the Oval and out to help South Africa recover from their off-colour performance there.

"It was really bad, but I'm feeling a lot better now," he said.

"We all admitted it wasn't our best Test match. We let ourselves down with the bat in the first innings so we're looking forward to correcting those mistakes in this one and hoping to go level in the series.

"There's everything to play for."

Source: PA

