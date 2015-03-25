 
Thisara Perera leaves it late to blast World XI to victory in Lahore

13 September 2017 07:23

World XI ensured their three-match Independence Cup series went to a decider after securing a dramatic seven-wicket victory over Pakistan with one ball remaining in Lahore.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera arrived at the crease with World XI needing 69 from the final six overs and he provided the fireworks to snatch victory with an explosive 47 from just 19 deliveries.

In a devastating spell, which saw him smash five maximums, he hit a match-winning six off Rumman Raees.

South African opener Hashim Amla hit an unbeaten 72 to provide stability in the tourists' top order after being set a target of 175 as Tamim Iqbal (23), Tim Paine (10) and captain Faf du Plessis (20) all fell cheaply.

Pakistan shared the runs among the top order with the hero from the first match, Babar Azam, top-scoring with 45 runs from 38 balls while Ahmed Shehzad hit 43 and Shoaib Malik had an entertaining knock of 39 from 23 deliveries.

It looked to be enough for the hosts before Perera's late onslaught - he also took two for 23 from three overs in what was a man-of-the-match performance from the 28-year-old.

The third and final T20 match of the series will take place at the same venue on Friday.

