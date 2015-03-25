The players who could represent Ireland in the Test arena

The International Cricket Council has granted Ireland full member status at its annual conference in London on Thursday.

Ireland have beaten the likes of England, Pakistan and West Indies in limited-overs formats in the past but they take a step into the unknown when it comes to Test cricket.

Here, we look at some of the players who could don the whites for Ireland in the Test arena.

WILLIAM PORTERFIELD (captain)

Currently Ireland's captain, Porterfield is a left-handed top-order batsman who plays for Warwickshire. A veteran of 106 one-day internationals and 56 Twenty20 internationals, Porterfield is Ireland's leading run-scorer in both formats.

PETER CHASE

Chase is a fast bowler who plays for Leinster in Cricket Ireland's Inter-Provincial Championship. He has also previously represented Durham.

ANDY BALBIRNIE

Batsman Balbirnie was released by Middlesex last season after requiring hip surgery and currently plies his trade for Leinster.

GEORGE DOCKRELL

Having made his international debut at the age of 17, Dockrell made an impression with his left-arm spin at the 2010 World Twenty20. He failed to make the grade at Somerset and now operates for Leinster.

ED JOYCE

Joyce is an accomplished left-handed stroke-maker who has played for both Ireland and England at international level. He played for England at the 2007 World Cup and then switched allegiance back to Ireland in time for the 2011 edition after his Test hopes were extinguished. Joyce also enjoyed an impressive county career with Middlesex and Sussex before returning home to play for Leinster.

ANDY MCBRINE

A spin-bowling all-rounder, McBrine skippers North-West Warriors.

BARRY McCARTHY

Fast bowler McCarthy was recommended to Durham by Ben Stokes after the England all-rounder faced him in the nets.

TIM MURTAGH

An evergreen seamer, former England Under-19 international Murtagh has forged an impressive county career with Surrey and Middlesex, qualifying for Ireland based on his grandparents in 2012.

KEVIN O'BRIEN

A big-hitting all-rounder, O'Brien will be best known for his brutal 50-ball century in Ireland's shock victory over England at the 2011 World Cup. He has played 112 ODIs and 59 T20 internationals for his country while also enjoying spells in county cricket, mainly as a limited-overs specialist. He now plays for Leinster.

NIALL O'BRIEN

Like his brother Kevin O'Brien, wicketkeeper-batsman Niall is a stalwart of Irish cricket. He made 72 during Ireland's win over Pakistan at the 2007 World Cup, and has had spells in county cricket with Kent, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

STUART POYNTER

A wicketkeeper-batsman to rival Niall O'Brien, former Middlesex and Warwickshire player Poynter has become a regular fixture in Durham's side this season.

BOYD RANKIN

Like Joyce, tall paceman Rankin has played international cricket for Ireland and England. He started to make his name as Ireland shocked the world at the 2007 World Cup before changing to England in 2012. The only player in this list to play Test cricket, his only appearance arriving against Australia in the 2013/14 Ashes Down Under. Rankin returned to play for Ireland in 2015 but has struggled with injuries throughout his career, which has also seen him play for Derbyshire and Warwickshire.

PAUL STIRLING

Stirling is an aggressive batsman who gets Ireland off to fast starts in limited-overs cricket. He proved his credentials in the longer format when hitting a maiden County Championship ton for Middlesex against Yorkshire at Lord's this week.

STUART THOMPSON

A left-handed batsman and seam bowler, Thompson is a team-mate of McBrine at North-West Warriors.

GARY WILSON

Wilson is an integral member of Ireland's side. The wicketkeeper-batsman has also forged an admirable career in county cricket during spells with Surrey, who he captained, and now Derbyshire.

CRAIG YOUNG

Young is a fast bowler who plays for North-West Warriors, having endured an injury-stricken spell at Sussex earlier in his career.

Source: PA

