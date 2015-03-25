The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They Said

The pink ball arrived in the Specsavers County Championship on Monday.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at selected reaction from the day-night matches up and down the country.

Sussex all-rounder Luke Wright: "The pink ball definitely did more when it was new and it's a shame we couldn't get a wicket or two at the end after declaring but credit to (Gloucestershire's) openers, they got through it well."

Essex all-rounder Simon Harmer: "The seam is a little bit different. It didn't spin or turn as consistently as I thought it would, which maybe played to my advantage. There was a lot of bounce with the pink ball and it comes off the bat a lot better. All the bowlers felt there was extra bounce with it. We could have done better with the new ball, but it's going to take time to adjust to the pink ball."

Middlesex batsman Paul Stirling: "We expected it to swing for a lot longer than it did and from what we've practised with and what the lads have experienced in the Abu Dhabi pink-ball games. We thought it would have done a lot more towards the end of the day as well, but it's done less than we thought."

Durham coach Jon Lewis: "The pink ball didn't swing any more than the red. The seam is quite coarse and nylony so it gripped the pitch more when it was new and that created the early movement."

Northamptonshire batsman Ben Duckett: " The odd ball earlier was a little difficult to pick up but I knew what to expect having faced the pink ball before but it's quite different batting in Northampton to Abu Dhabi. The pink ball changed a lot and we could have taken as many as six wickets in that last session. Perhaps we didn't cash in as much as we should."

Leicestershire bowler Dieter Klein: "I wouldn't say the pink ball was much different to the red at the very start - the swing lasted about eight overs. But then from about 30-35 overs, for whatever reason, it started hooping. We always knew Ben Duckett was going to be aggressive and that's maybe the way to go against the pink ball to get the lacquer off it. When he went it changed the innings. But let's be honest, when the lights come on it's a totally different ball game."

Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher: "I didn't mind the pink ball. It was very different to the red ball as it didn't shine up as much as the red Dukes. It swung throughout the innings, so no real complaints from me at all."

Yorkshire all-rounder Tim Bresnan: "It's definitely harder work with the pink ball. The red one always keeps you in the game because you can shine it up and swing it well into the 60th over. With the pink one as soon as it stops swinging you're not getting it back. If they can improve the ball, make it harder for longer, that would make it more interesting, or better for the bowling unit anyway. Once the hardness wore off it felt like a one-day game in white clothes because it was like bowling with the white ball, no swing and no real seam."

Surrey batsman Jason Roy: "This morning I came in and had a 15-20 minute hit with the pink ball and that's about it. I just kept it pretty simple and didn't worry too much about the colour to be honest. Let's put it (his 87) down to beginner's luck. It felt terrible off the bat and made a horrible sound so you didn't know when you'd middled it. That didn't give you too much confidence when you were batting but it was fine. Everything else was pretty standard. You could see when the lights came on, the ball was like a light bulb. It was extremely shiny and the boys had to get to grips with that. After three, four, five overs it died down."

Warwickshire chief executive Neil Snowball : "It was a good day's cricket which was not unduly influenced one way or another by the pink ball. It just behaved like a normal ball which is exactly what we want. The feedback I had from members was positive. The general view was that the pink ball was easier to see between bowler's hand and bat than the white ball but not so easy to follow along the grass."

Lancashire assistant head coach Mark Chilton: "I think it's been quite interesting. We were all a little bit uncertain of how things would pan out. We knew the ball would swing early then stop swinging and in our innings there was a bit of reverse swing but not too much and it was a good battle between bat and ball."

Source: PA

