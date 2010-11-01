The Gabbatoir - where Australia make mincemeat of England

England's chastening Ashes history in Brisbane continued as they were beaten by 10 wickets in the first Test on Monday.

Joe Root's side saw a position of dominance at lunch on day three turn into a heavy loss at the Gabba, where England have not won since 1986.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at their poor record over the last 31 years at the opening Test at the Brisbane venue, nicknamed 'the Gabbatoir' for its fearsome reputation for visiting sides.

1990-91 - Australia won by 10 wickets

Graham Gooch's England made the best start to a low-scoring game, having taken a 42-run first-innings lead. But Terry Alderman's six for 47 bowled the tourists out for 114 in their second innings, with Australia knocking off their target of 156 for no loss.

1994-95 - Australia won by 184 runs

Michael Atherton's inconsistent side were doomed from the moment Australia piled on 426 in their first innings and then skittled their visitors out for 167. Set an unlikely 508 for victory, Shane Warne produced a brilliant performance of eight for 47 as England were dismissed for 323.

1998-99 - Match drawn

Only heavy rain allowed England to escape with a draw against an Australian side nearing their pomp. Set 348 to win after three days of home dominance, Alec Stewart's side were saved as the heavens opened on day five, allowing only 29 overs of play. They finished on 179 for six and thankful to the weather gods.

2002-03 - Australia won by 384 runs

From the moment Nasser Hussain famously won the toss and chose to bowl England were up against it. Matthew Hayden scored a century in both innings for the hosts, which left Hussain's side chasing 464 to win. That was never under threat as they were all out for a measly 79 in 28.2 overs.

2006-07 - Australia won by 277 runs

Steve Harmison's first ball that landed in second slip's hands set the tone in 2006. Australia racked up 602 for nine declared and England were blown away for just 157. Chasing a futile 648, Andrew Flintoff's side managed only 370 and were hammered.

2010-11 - Match drawn

For the first three days of this Test it looked like business as usual for Australia as after England were bowled out for 260 on the opening day, Ricky Ponting's side built a 221-run lead. However, the tide turned and Alastair Cook posted the highest Test score at the Gabba, in addition to tons from Andrew Strauss and Jonathan Trott, as the tourists declared on a magnificent 517 for one.

Source: PA

