The Gabba in numbers

The Ashes gets under way on Thursday with the first Test taking place at Australian's Brisbane stronghold, the Gabba.

Here, Press Association Sport assesses some key statistics associated with Test matches at the ground.

62.71 - Australia's win percentage in 59 Tests (37 from 59)

13.55 - Australia's loss percentage in the same time (8 from 59)

4 - England wins in 20 Tests.

29 - Years since Australia were last beaten, by the West Indies, an undefeated run of 28 games.

1,335 - Most runs scored at the ground, by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. Alastair Cook is the highest-placed overseas player with 434 runs in just three appearances.

259 not out - Highest score, by Michael Clarke against South Africa in 2012.

329 - Highest partnership, between Cook and Jonathan Trott in 2010.

133 - Combined wickets taken by Shane Warne (68) and Glenn McGrath (65). No other bowler has passed 40.

15 for 123 - Best match figures, by New Zealand's Richard Hadlee in 1985.

Source: PA

