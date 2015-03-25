The County Championship - The story of the fifth round of fixtures

The latest round of Specsavers County Championship fixtures have been vying for attention with the start of the Champions Trophy.

Here, Press Association Sport selects some of the key tales from both divisions.

STAR BILLING

Jimmy Adams and Sean Ervine were brought together on day one at the Ageas Bowl with Hampshire 31 for three having chosen to bat first against Warwickshire. When they were eventually parted almost 120 overs, and a sound night's sleep, later the score had moved to 398. Adams managed 166 and Ervine 203, effectively ending the Bears hopes of a positive result in one mammoth stand.

TALKING POINT Just how good is Yorkshire's breakout star of the season, Ben Coad? He was an unknown quantity at the start of the campaign and probably wouldn't have cracked the first XI were it not for injuries. Now he has 31 wickets in five games after helping himself to eight more as his side brushed aside Roses rivals Lancashire at Headingley. Coad's consistent penetration and control will have piqued the interest of the national selectors and it cannot be long before he has the chance to step up with England Lions.

TWEET OF THE ROUND Durham fans used to bad news might have had their hearts in their minds when key batsman Keaton Jennings posted an official statement on Twitter before play on day four against Northamptonshire. Was he going the same way as Scott Borthwick and Mark Stoneman? No. He was announcing he would be "stepping down from my role as MUSIC MAN within the Durham CCC changing room" after criticism of his selection of tunes. He nominated Ireland's Stuart Poynter as his replacement.

INCOMING Kent announced a major signing on Monday afternoon, with Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah arriving for a four-match spell in the championship. Just a year ago he was ranked the number one Test bowler in the world after taking 10 wickets against England at Lord's and he looks just the kind of addition that can take the promotion hopefuls to the next level.

FIRST TIMERS Northamptonshire's Max Holden and Warwickshire's Sukhjit Singh both enjoyed moments to remember in this round of matches. Nineteen-year-old opener Holden posted 124 against Durham to record a maiden first-class hundred in his 10th innings before eventually falling to a man more than twice his age, Paul Collingwood. Singh, 21, was on the losing side against Hampshire but got worthy reward for his 50 overs in the first innings. He ended with figures of six for 144, a first five-wicket haul in just his third first-class appearance.

STAT ATTACK

Middlesex have made a lukewarm start to the defence of their title with draws in each of their four opening encounters, leaving them third from bottom having played at least one game fewer than everyone else. However, those with a longer memory might recollect it took until their seventh fixture last year before they got in the win column. This week's draw with Somerset stretched their unbeaten run in the championship to 20 matches - albeit with 14 of those ending in a stalemate.

NEXT CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

Division One, June 9: Lancashire v Middlesex, Somerset v Yorkshire, Surrey v Essex.

Division Two: June 8: Kent v Durham. June 9: Gloucestershire v Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire v Sussex, Northamptonshire v Derbyshire, Worcestershire v Glamorgan.

Source: PA

