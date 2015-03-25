The County Championship - The story of the eighth round of fixtures

The inaugural round of day-night Specsavers County Championship fixtures produced some nail-biting finishes despite the wet weather around the country.

Here, Press Association Sport selects some of the key tales from both divisions.

TWEET OF THE ROUND

"Thx for all the messages. Good news I've been given the all clear from the hospital" - Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens provides an update on his condition after he was forced to retire hurt following a blow to the back of the head while trying to duck a Harry Gurney bouncer.

COOK IS ON FIRE

Nobody can say that losing the England Test captaincy has affected Alastair Cook's form. The left-hander has piled up the runs this season to lift Essex to the top of Division One. Cook has scored six centuries across all formats so far this summer and looks in great condition heading into England's Test series against South Africa.

SUBLIME SANGAKKARA

The veteran Sri Lankan's prolific form this season makes you wonder why he is calling it a day at the end of this campaign. The 39-year-old became the first player to pass 1,000 Championship runs this season with his unbeaten 180 - his sixth Division One ton this term - for Surrey against Yorkshire at Headingley.

SIMON HARMER-S MIDDLESEX

The South Africa spinner bowled Essex to another brilliant win, taking nine for 95 in the second innings. Harmer has claimed 28 wickets for just 300 runs in his last two matches and Essex are marching towards the title.

UMEED TAKES HIS TIME

Talk about getting your eye in. Warwickshire's batting has lacked the kind of fight Andy Umeed showed this week at Edgbaston. The 21-year-old opener spent 429 minutes compiling his century - the slowest hundred in County Championship history - for Warwickshire against Lancashire.

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER

If you are good enough, you are old enough. That was the approach Derbyshire took this week when selecting Hamidullah Qadri. Born in 2000, the 16-year-old spinner made his debut and took five for 60 to inspire Derbyshire to their first Championship win since 2015.

GOING AGAINST THE GRAIN

The pink ball brought some funky decisions from skippers this week. No more so than Worcestershire captain Joe Leach against Durham. After dismissing the hosts for 197, Leach promoted John Hastings and himself to three and four respectively, presumably to take the shine off the pink ball early doors. Although the pinch-hitters only made 12 and 15 respectively, each with a four and six to their names, Worcestershire still managed to secure a first-innings lead of 170 before the rain arrived.

STAT ATTACK

Cook and Nick Browne's 373-run opening partnership was the highest in Essex's history.

NEXT CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

Division One, July 3: Surrey v Hampshire, Warwickshire v Middlesex, Yorkshire v Essex.

Division Two: July 3: Derbyshire v Durham, Gloucestershire v Glamorgan, Kent v Northamptonshire.

Source: PA

