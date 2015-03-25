 
Temba Bavuma still adjusting to English conditions ahead of first Test at Lord's

30 June 2017 07:24

South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma admits he is "still figuring out" English conditions less than a week before the first Investec Test at Lord's.

The 27-year-old was one of four Proteas batsmen to make half-centuries on day two of their only first-class warm-up against England Lions, making 85 not out in a little over three hours at the New Road crease.

Most of the touring side have been on these shores at least a month, whether as part of the Champions Trophy squad or, like Bavuma, with South Africa A, but two days of curtailed cricket in Worcester still look slim as preparation for a high-profile Test series.

"I'm still trying to figure it out to be honest, I haven't played a lot of cricket in England," he said.

"What I have found is the ball does swing a lot longer, whether the ball is new or older. The wickets are on the slower side compared to back home too but I'm still figuring it out myself.

"But the guys have been here since some time in May. One game is probably sufficient to get the Test match skill up and going again. Come the first Test we'll be ready as a unit.

"I like to think cricket is still cricket, it's still a red ball coming at your and we have to find ways to adapt with what comes on the day."

Bavuma made his maiden Test hundred, the first black African to do so for South Africa, in the new year Test against England at his home ground of Newlands in 2016 and is now eager to experience the home of cricket.

"That series went well for me personally, there are good memories to fall back on, but my mind is on this Test series and getting a good result for the team," he said.

"I know from my younger days watching games at Lord's there's something special and different about it. Everybody will be looking to be running on the field next week, it's a bit more special than other grounds."

George Garton, the Lions' left-arm seamer fast-tracked from the ranks at Sussex, is making just his seventh first-class appearance in this match.

It has been a steep learning curve, not least bowling at Hashim Amla for an extended period, but he has already banked the wickets of Dean Elgar and JP Duminy, not to mention some invaluable experience.

"Everyone's a bit surprised because I haven't played many games, I'm still learning," he said.

"It's nice to get put and put my skills to the test, especially bowling at one of the best in the world in Hashim Amla. I've bowled at Cooky (Alastair Cook) and Brendon McCullum before but he is right up there.

"It was nice to get a couple of wickets, especially an early one to put the nerves to bed. It's been nice exposure and I'm pleased with how I did."

