Tammy Beaumont backs England team-mates to shine in World Cup semi-final

16 July 2017 05:09

England opener Tammy Beaumont is confident there are match-winners throughout the side as preparations continue for Tuesday's Women's World Cup semi-final against South Africa.

The hosts meet the Proteas at Bristol as they fight over a spot in the prestigious Lord's final, with England holding the psychological upper hand following a 68-run victory in the group game between the sides.

Beaumont took centre-stage on that occasion, scoring 148 in a 275-run stand with Sarah Taylor (147).

But the burden has been shared throughout the competition, with Nat Sciver scoring a pair of centuries and captain Heather Knight a regular contributor with bat and ball.

On Saturday, a rocky start against the West Indies in the final pool game was overcome thanks to Knight's 62 and a disciplined performance in the field.

Beaumont said: "We fielded and bowled well and won by 92 runs in the end so it's good for us. At 90 for four it wasn't an ideal start but we back our batting line-up the whole way down.

"The best part about our squad is that someone steps up every single game, Heather had a crucial knock with the bat and then everyone did their bit with the ball and that's really important.

"We all need to be on form heading into a semi-final."

Source: PA

