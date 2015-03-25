Suzie Bates stars as Southern Vipers thrash Loughborough Lightning

New Zealand captain Suzie Bates hit an unbeaten 119 as Southern Vipers thrashed Loughborough Lightning by 46 runs at Derby to make it two wins from two in defence of their Women's Kia Super League title.

Opener Bates, who was dropped on 39, plundered 15 fours and four sixes, which came off just 72 deliveries, to help the Vipers post 180 for two, the biggest total in the competition so far.

Bates then also claimed three wickets, at a cost of just 15 runs, including bowling captain Georgia Elwiss, who had made a rapid 32, as Loughborough were skittled out for 134 to suffer a second successive loss which will dent hopes of qualifying for finals day.

Source: PA

