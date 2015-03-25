 
Suzie Bates helps Southern Vipers cruise to victory against Western Storm

10 August 2017 06:53

Suzie Bates struck an unbeaten 47 as reigning Kia Super League champions Southern Vipers beat Western Storm by nine wickets in their opening match.

Opener Bates hit two sixes and six fours as the Vipers cruised to 73 for one for a bonus point win with 11 overs to spare in front of a bumper Ageas Bowl crowd, having skittled Storm all out for 70.

Bates and Vipers team-mate Tash Farrant both took two wickets each, for the loss of eight and 10 runs respectively, with top-scorer Georgia Hennessy (22) and Fran Wilson (10) the only Storm batters to reach double figures.

Source: PA

