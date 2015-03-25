Surrey Stars and Southern Vipers make sure of places at Super League Finals Day

Surrey Stars secured their place in the Kia Super League Finals Day at Hove after a 52-run victory over Western Storm.

A blistering innings of 72 from 44 balls from South African opener Lizelle Lee set up the Stars' fourth win in four games.

Lee hit seven fours and six sixes against Storm, which helped guide Surrey to a formidable total of 169 for six from their 20 overs and the Storm were then bowled out for 117, losing their last four wickets for just six runs.

The Southern Vipers will be joining Surrey at Finals day after bowling out Lancashire Thunder for just 87 on their way to a six-wicket victory at Liverpool.

Lynsey Smith claimed three for 16 as Lancashire's struggles in the competition continued - they were 24 for five before 37 from captain Danni Hazell lifted them to 87.

Danni Wyatt then struck seven fours and a six in an unbeaten 46 off 29 balls to guide Vipers home with 5.1 overs to spare.

Source: PA

