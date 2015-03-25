Stuart Whittingham returns to Scotland squad ahead of overseas matches

Stuart Whittingham returns to the Scotland squad as they prepare to travel to take part in the Papua New Guinea Intercontinental Cup and World Cricket League Championship.

The Sussex paceman has been named in a 14-man squad that will be led by Kyle Coetzer in two warm-up matches in Auckland before travelling to Papua New Guinea for three competitive fixtures.

The squad will face PNG - who will be led by former Australia fast bowler and Yorkshire head coach Jason Gillespie - in a four-day Intercontinental Cup match starting on October 1, before two 50 over fixtures in the World Cricket League.

The Saltires are currently third in the WCL and could leapfrog their opponents with two wins.

Head coach Grant Bradburn said: "No one has been to Papua New Guinea before and we are fully expecting this tour to be an extremely tough challenge."

He added: "Despite not playing a lot of international cricket in 2017, beating two full members in May-June was a major achievement that has given the players great confidence.

"Consistency of performance is not where we want it to be yet and is something we are very conscious of improving over the next three months."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.