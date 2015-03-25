 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Stuart Broad struck by golf ball

20 November 2017 09:54

England seamer Stuart Broad is "fine" after taking an unexpected blow from a golf ball.

Broad is no stranger to finding himself in the firing line in Brisbane, where the home crowd and press delivered a barrage of verbal bouncers in his direction on his last Ashes trip.

Broad became public enemy number one round these parts in 2013-14 when most of Australia remained irked by his decision four months earlier not to walk off in the Trent Bridge Test after edging a ball - via the wicketkeeper's gloves - to slip.

In response, Brisbane's Courier Mail refused to name him - referring instead to "the 27-year-old medium-pacer", and printing only washed-out and faceless silhouettes of him.

Broad has spoken several times in the lead-up to this Ashes campaign, which begins at the Gabba on Thursday, of his curiosity to see what is in store for him here this time.

There has been nothing of note, however, since England's arrival on Sunday until - in the expected sanctuary of Brisbane Golf Club - he was hit by a stray ball on the lower back while he was bending down to size up a practice putt.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesman said: "Stuart was practising on the putting green when he was hit by a stray golf ball from a member.

"He is fine, and no dramas."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as