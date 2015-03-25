 
Stuart Broad strikes as England make short work of ending South Africa innings

06 August 2017 11:38

James Anderson is still bereft of a maiden five-wicket haul in an Old Trafford Test after Stuart Broad instead ended South Africa's first innings on 226.

England conceded just a further six runs from 22 balls for the tourists' 10th wicket on the third morning of the fourth Investec Test, and therefore established a lead of 136.

Their all-time leading wicket-taker Anderson struck four times on day two, bowling for the first time from the pavilion end renamed in his honour on his home ground.

Joe Root re-introduced Anderson as soon as possible on the resumption, but from the Statham end rather than his own - where Broad had three deliveries of his unfinished over left after dismissing Kagiso Rabada the previous evening.

Anderson was wicketless in his two overs, though, and it was Broad (three for 46) who had last man Duanne Olivier mishooking over his own head - where Jonny Bairstow took a steepling catch and left Morne Morkel unbeaten on 20.

Source: PA

