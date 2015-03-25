Stuart Broad ready to lend experience to new England Test captain Joe Root

Stuart Broad will embrace his share of personal responsibility to help Joe Root make a success of his era as England Test captain.

Root begins his tenure against South Africa at Lord's, almost five months after he was first informed he was England's choice to succeed Alastair Cook.

While the Yorkshireman has since been central to national plans too in various white-ball campaigns - most recently a home Champions Trophy - Broad has been in action for Nottinghamshire and plotting how to kick-start Root's captaincy.

Both are scheduled to play seven Tests in the next nine weeks, starting against South Africa on Thursday and moving on to West Indies, before next winter's Ashes takes the tally to 12 matches by January.

Broad hopes to be leading the attack throughout alongside his fellow pace lynchpin James Anderson, and acknowledges they - and Cook - can be instrumental in establishing a winning team ethos for Root.

"It's really exciting," he said. "It does feel like a new era with Joe as captain."

At 31, Broad has been an England cricketer for more than a decade, but will welcome a change of regime he suspects can maybe even borrow from a formula which pre-dates his own career and once helped Steve Waugh's Australia become world-beaters.

"I don't think Joe's going to be one of those people who stands up in the changing room speaking all the time," he said.

"I don't think that's naturally him, so he won't lead in that way.

"Steve Waugh mentioned to Cooky once that he was captain of a very successful team, but he didn't actually have to say that much because he had (Justin) Langer, (Matthew) Hayden, (Adam) Gilchrist, (Shane) Warne.

"I think Joe will actively try and get guys to take responsibility."

If it falls on Broad and other senior players to do so, he will be on board immediately.

Broad said: "We can certainly take responsibility to ensure the team are mentally sharp and adapt to situations quickly.

"I know Joe is very keen for us to be the team that adapts quicker. So I think there is a bit of responsibility on the guys who have been playing a bit in red-ball cricket to make sure everyone is sharp.

"We're lucky both openers with bat and ball have been playing a lot of red-ball cricket - Keaton (Jennings) and Cooky and me and Jimmy.

"It's up to us to set the tone in the right way."

After seven months out of the international limelight, while England have played exclusively white-ball cricket, Broad will be treating this week as a new beginning.

"I don't think I've had a gap like this playing for England - which is nice, because it reminds you how special it is and how lucky you are to be a part of it," said the paceman.

"When you're not part of the one-day team, like I'm not at the moment, you do miss it. So when you get the opportunity to play it feels like a debut if that makes sense.

"I'm lucky enough to have played more than a hundred Tests but this feels like a debut."

Cook has appeared re-energised too, if his prolific form for Essex is a reliable guide.

"He's loved being around the Essex changing room." said Broad.

"It's like when he was playing cricket as a kid, just for the love of playing cricket.

"That's exciting for him. He's had quite a long period of the captaincy where there are different stresses, selection meetings, that sort of thing.

"Now he just picks up his bat and plays, and I think he'll be extremely successful over the next couple of years."

Anderson, 35 this month, is senior statesman to both Cook and Broad, but after an injury scare on Lancashire duty in May he is back with next winter's Ashes still in his sights.

Broad said: "I know Jimmy's got a huge target of winning the Ashes in Australia and I know he's working extremely hard to be in top shape for next January.

"He's had a relatively frustrating 18 months . a couple of little niggles here and there that have annoyed him.

"But he's been training extremely hard to get ready for what is a really big schedule."

Some wondered if Anderson's tough tour of India last winter might begin to signal the end of a great career, but Broad was never among them.

"I know how much he loves cricket and he wants to continue as long as he possibly can," he said.

"I certainly never thought that was the end of Jimmy in India."

Source: PA

