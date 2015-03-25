Stuart Broad looking to Ben Stokes to inspire England victory

England are banking on another Andrew Flintoff-style spell from resident match-winner Ben Stokes as they set their sights on a 2-1 Investec series lead over South Africa.

Stokes was on a hat-trick on the fourth evening of the third Investec Test at The Oval, after making short work of Quinton de Kock and then captain Faf du Plessis.

The all-rounder was a first-innings centurion for good measure, in a match England are strong favourites to win after the tourists reached stumps on 117 for four in pursuit of a notional world-record 492.

Joe Root's men therefore need just six more wickets for victory here, with one more Test to come at Old Trafford.

As well as his wickets, Stokes ruffled stoic opener Dean Elgar with an early bouncer in a particularly hostile spell from the pavilion end - a performance which had frontline seamer Stuart Broad likening his team-mate's abilities to those Flintoff once served up for England.

"Today, he bowled as quickly as I've seen him bowl," said Broad.

"He had the wind behind him; his tail was up, and I think that bouncer that hit Elgar early in his spell really fired him up.

"From mid-off, it felt very quick - and the slips were pretty impressed."

Elgar came through the challenge alongside Temba Bavuma, reaching 72 in an unbeaten stand of 65.

Even so, Broad added: "It felt like one of those intimidating spells that Flintoff used to bowl - just heavy, and at the batsman.

"It was great to get two key batsmen out in quick succession with genuine pace.

"It was an exciting session to be on the field. When Stokesy gets that sort of momentum, it's great to see.

"He certainly dragged the team with him there, and we hope he can have another spell like it tomorrow."

Stokes was unable to join in as he might have hoped in England's 313 for eight declared, making 31 while three others passed 50.

In the end, though, Broad senses that comparative disappointment probably helped his bowling.

"He was frustrated at how he got out . it was a good time for him to get the ball . and he made a big difference.

"You want him batting or bowling in key moments.

"I think he's always a better bowler when he's using his bouncer . and today was no different."

Elgar stood firm, having already suffered a badly-bruised finger while bowling himself and needing regular attention during his innings.

South Africa assistant coach Adrian Birrell was not surprised by the opener's characteristic bravery.

"He has a very swollen finger and I have just walked past him with ice in a cup (on it)," he said.

"(Even) if it was broken, that wouldn't make any difference.

"He will bat with a broken finger. That won't be a problem."

Source: PA

