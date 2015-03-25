Stuart Broad hoping to see sunny skies at Trent Bridge

England bowler Stuart Broad is hoping for some favourable weather conditions on day two of the second Investec Test against South Africa at Trent Bridge.

Broad claimed figures of three for 47 on the return to his home ground for the first time in a Test since his eight for 15 when England clinched the Ashes here two years ago.

England hit back to take four wickets in the evening session on the opening day as Broad shifted third-wicket pair Quinton de Kock (68) and Hashim Amla (78) in a spell of 5-2-8-2 after tea to see the tourists close with 309 for six.

Broad believes his country were just one goal short of where they probably could have been, as he told Sky Sports 2: " I reckon on day one (on) Test match pitches, if you get seven wickets in a day, you've had a pretty good day.

"We were probably one shy. We probably didn't get it quite right with that second new ball."

On a pitch offering sideways movement, and after heavy morning cloud cover had given the bowlers an obvious chance to do early damage, the stumps total was arguably close to par.

Broad added: " The sun came out at a really bad time actually.

"I think when the sun comes out and the pitch goes really slow - like we saw on that last ball - but w hen the clouds come there seems to be a bit extra so it seems an okay pitch to bowl on when there's a bit of cloud, but with the sun it looks great to bat on.

"I always try to judge a pitch on how many batsmen get really good balls to get out.

"I don't think many of the batsmen will think they got jaffas (well-bowled deliveries) to get out from.

"There were certainly some good balls bowled in the day but I think it's a pretty good pitch to bat on but I think it's going to get slower and slower."

Broad believes Saturday's weather conditions may play a part in helping England in their attack before they begin their first innings.

He added: " I think generally Lord's and Trent Bridge particularly (favour) overhead conditions.

"Even bowling today, when you got a bit of cloud you felt in the game a little bit but when the sun came out it just got slower and lower.

"We'll be hoping for a little bit of cloud first thing tomorrow morning then a lovely sunny day."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.