Western Storm booked a Kia Super League final against Southern Vipers with a three-wicket victory over Surrey Stars in Hove.

Sophia Dunkley-Brown top scored for the Stars with 30, but her side's total of 100 for seven was overhauled with two overs to spare.

Stefanie Taylor's 37 not out did the majority of the damage in the reply, with Marizanne Kapp taking three wickets to offer the best hope of snatching victory.

Source: PA

