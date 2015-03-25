 
Stoneman scores fourth successive half-century on day two of Ashes warm-up match

16 November 2017 02:54

Alastair Cook was bidding for his first half-century in almost three months as England made a fine start on day two against a Cricket Australia XI.

Cook's opening partner Mark Stoneman was past a fourth successive 50 of his maiden Ashes tour as England coasted to 102 without loss at lunch in reply to 250 all out.

It is the former captain who needs significant runs most at the Tony Ireland Stadium, though, and at the first break he was unbeaten on a promising 38 - his highest score in four attempts so far since arriving back in Australia.

Stoneman (58no) was more adventurous, and passed his 66-ball 50 with a trademark cut shot off Simon Milenko for his eighth four and then followed up immediately with a handsome straight-drive for his ninth.

After CA XI added just one run for their final wicket, Stuart Broad bouncing out number 11 Harry Conway in the second over of the morning, Cook made a watchful but convincing start.

He took 11 balls to get off the mark, with a two pushed past cover off Gurinder Sandhu, and counted two boundaries in the same over - the first off his hip, and an on-drive.

Stoneman then took over, while Cook was stuck on 10 for a further 24 deliveries, and it was the junior partner who kept England ticking at near four-an-over.

There was risk involved, though, and on 41 Stoneman was dropped at gully as he climbed into his favourite cut shot again off first-change Milenko.

Cook played barely a false shot at the other end, and began milking percentage runs from off-spinner Matt Short as England laid the platform for a sizeable first-innings lead.

Source: PA

