Stokes wants England to maintain momentum

Ben Stokes called on England to carry their form into the ICC Champions Trophy after they wrapped up the Royal London Series against South Africa on Saturday.

Stokes once again demonstrated his star quality with a stunning 101 as England won a last-ball thriller by two runs at the Ageas Bowl to claim a 2-0 series win.

The 25-year-old, who hit 11 fours and three sixes from 79 balls, told Sky Sports: "I t's always nice hitting the ball well and knowing you've got a bit of form behind you.

"These three one-dayers are a great opportunity for that, for the whole team.

"We've seen Jos hitting the ball nicely, which is great for us going forward.

"Hopefully we can just continue going forward and continue this form into the Champions Trophy."

Stokes, who was cleared to play here after a knee injury scare in the series opener, added: "It's just the bowling that's getting affected by my knee.

"Batting, fielding and running around isn't an issue."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.