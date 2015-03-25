Stokes: Time will tell on England total

Ben Stokes warned not to judge England's first-innings 258 at Headingley before seeing the full West Indian response.

Stokes made an even 100 on day one of the second Investec Test, cashing in after being dropped on nine and 98, but accepted the wider batting display fell short of expectations.

Familiar issues reared their head in the top five, with Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley and Dawid Malan all failing to enhance their credentials, but the tourists deserve plenty of credit for an exponentially improved bowling display following their day/night debacle at Edgbaston.

Had Stokes or Joe Root, who passed 50 for a world record-equalling 12th Test in a row, been caught in single figures the Windies would have been comfortably ahead but they will now resume on 19 for one with everything in the balance.

"We said as a team in the changing room it's probably not one our best days with the bat," conceded Stokes.

"But we never know if it's a good score until their innings has finished. It's 260 more than we had in the morning. It's how we respond."

Kemar Roach suggested he and Shannon Gabriel, who shared eight wickets, were playing to restore pride and challenged the top order to follow suit on day two.

"We had a very open discussion in our team meetings," said the paceman. "The guys were totally honest with themselves that we weren't good enough in the first Test. We have a point to prove.

"The batsmen have been working hard in the nets and no doubt I'm looking for some big things from them."

Either way, it was refreshing to see a day of genuinely competitive cricket - a prospect few expected after the Windies' blowout in Birmingham - and even Stokes appeared to welcome a more heated battle.

He was given a verbal volley when dismissed by Gabriel - far from unprecedented in his combative career - but was unperturbed.

"It's not the first time," laughed Stokes, who has a long-term rivalry with Jamaican Marlon Samuels.

"He was still probably a little bit annoyed at himself for dropping me on 98, but it comes with the game. He got me out. It's international sport, you're all trying to do well and emotions can come out. No worries whatsoever."

The all-rounder also doffed the cap towards skipper Root, whose run of relentless half-centuries dates back to October 2016 in Dhaka.

"He is one hell of a player and has been for a long time now," said Stokes.

"The captaincy hasn't affected his run-scoring whatsoever, in fact it's probably made him into a better player if that was possible.

"There are guys around the world who are known as the best in world and we've got one of them, if not the best."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.