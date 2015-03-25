 
Stokes struggles to make Canterbury impact

06 December 2017 08:24

Ben Stokes endured another tough outing for Canterbury as he continues to get game time in New Zealand's 50-over Ford Trophy.

The England all-rounder, who scored just two and went wicketless on his debut on Sunday, made 34 from 41 balls and again failed to take a scalp as Canterbury fell to a seven-wicket defeat to Auckland.

Stokes was in action as his England team-mates lost the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, a series he is unavailable for as he still waits to hear if he will be charged after being arrested over a late-night fracas in Bristol in September.

Avon and Somerset Police detectives investigating the incident passed their file to the Crown Prosecution Service last month for advice on whether to charge Stokes.

He did at least spend some time in the middle in his 41-ball innings, hitting four fours before being trapped lbw by Tarun Nethula.

His 34 helped Canterbury to 277 for nine off their 50 overs, but he was unable to do any damage with the ball as, opening the bowling, he managed figures of none for 39 off seven overs as the Aces chased down their total with ease.

